Kyle Price Memorial Ride returns to Jefferson County

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Family and friends of a fallen soldier from Jefferson County will once again unite to remember him.

The Kyle Price Memorial Ride is Saturday (April 26). All vehicles are welcome. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon at Roadhouse Harley Davidson in Mt. Vernon.

Price died while serving in Iraq in 2005. This event raises money for scholarships and other groups in Jefferson and Marion Counties.

You can see more about the day of events here.