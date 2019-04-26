Four rescued from floods in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Firefighters were able to rescue four people trapped in floodwaters stemming from heavy rain Thursday night.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management Director Ryan Buckingham, it happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday on Route 14 near Macedonia. Two vehicles were stuck in floodwaters.

Buckingham tells News 3 that fire crews from Benton and a dive team from Franklin County were called in to assist. The call was later canceled after firefighters from the Ewing Northern Fire District arrived and assisted the victims at the scene.

Two people were pulled from each of the vehicles. Buckingham wasn't sure if any injuries were reported.