Rain has FINALLY exited, sunshine returns Friday

WSIL -- Rain has finally moved out this morning after parts of southern Illinois received more than four inches of rain over the last few days. Friday will feature a lot of blue skies, but the strong breeze out of the northwest will keep it feeling a little cooler for late April. 

Soak up the sun and take advantage of the dry day if you need to get some outside work done, because more chances for rain are in store through the first half of the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest of rain this weekend and next week on News 3 This Morning. 

