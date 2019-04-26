Jobless rates fall in 94 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 94 of the state's 120 counties between March 2018 and March 2019.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says jobless rates rose in 19 counties and stayed the same in seven counties.

Officials say Woodford County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.3%. It was followed by Boone, Fayette, Oldham and Scott counties at 3.5% each. Campbell, Kenton and Shelby counties were next at 3.6%.

Officials say Magoffin County had the state's highest jobless rate at 12.3%. Lewis County was next at 9.1%, followed by Carter County at 8.3%, Menifee County at 8% and Elliott and Wolfe counties at 7.6% each.

