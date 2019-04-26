Job Squad: April 26, 2019

WSIL -- We have several openings to share in this week's Job Squad report.

The CNA Program at Shawnee Community College in Ullin is hiring a coordinator. There are several duties involved with the role, including serving as lead instructor for Certified Nurse Assistant high school instructors. Other administrative roles are involved too. The pay range is between $61,000 and $80,000 a year. You can get more details here.



Priority Staffing Group in Marion is helping to place welders in our region. Positions are open in Franklin County. There is also a position open in Marion. All are day shift work and full-time. The pay is negotiable depending on experience. Learn more here.

McKinney's Western Store is hiring now. There are part time and full time openings. The store is located on Halfway Road in Marion. You must be at least 18 years old to apply. The business is also looking for people who are highly motivated and able to multitask.

Our dream job this week is one that you can literally dream while doing. Mattress Firm calls it the Snoozetern internship. This summer position has the primary duty of napping on the company's mattresses. You'll be an "in-house bed tester," providing the company with real-time feedback on its mattresses, pillows, and other sleeping accessories. The job is in Houston, Texas so if you're willing to relocate for the summer, this could be the job for you.

Apply here by Friday, May 3, 2019.