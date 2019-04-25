Kids can go to the movies for $4 this summer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kids can go to the movies for $4 this summer

WSIL - School will soon be out for summer, and if you are already trying to plan how you can keep your kids occupied, AMC Theatres has a deal for you- admission to a movie plus some concessions $4.

The Summer Movie Camp is a special the chain offers Wednesday mornings starting in June. The $4 price tag includes admission to a kid-friendly movie and a KidsPack containing popcorn, a fountain drink and a pack of fruit snacks.

The special offer is every Wednesday morning throughout the summer at participating AMC locations.

Some of the films on the lineup include Wonder Park, Trolls, Smallfoot, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and more.

The promotion is available at participating locations which include Marion, Mt. Vernon, and Poplar Bluff.

You can click here to read more about the promotion.

