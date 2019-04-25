Harrisburg special meeting canceled after Mayor takes council members to court

HARRISBURG (WSIL) --The fight over whether to keep or replace a City Attorney continues in Saline County. Harrisburg's City Council called off a special meeting scheduled for tomorrow after Mayor John McPeek took the council members to court.

"At this present time I'm 100% behind Todd Bittle," said Mayor McPeek.

All four new members of the Harrisburg Council told News 3 they were blind-sided. The feeling came after the councilmen were served Thursday.

Mayor John McPeek says he felt he had to take the issue to court. Mayor McPeek adds he felt the judge needed to step in and stop the new council from replacing the City Attorney.

"I'm really hurt by this what these four have done to me. It's just terrible and I hope the citizens of Harrisburg stands behind me and I think they will," said Mayor McPeek.

New councilman Ron Morse told News 3 council members want to change city rules and find someone more suitable for the attorney's role.

"We're elected for change and moving forward and we just think a whole new team would be better," explained Morse.

Morse, who has previously served as Harrisburg's mayor says the city attorney should be voted by everyone and not just the mayor.

As of now everything is at a stand-still and council members tell News 3, they won't hold another meeting until the court issue is resolved.