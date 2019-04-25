Showers and storms tonight, sunshine tomorrow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers and storms tonight, sunshine tomorrow

WSIL -- Heavy rain along with the chances for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm will continue this evening. Be sure to stay weather aware.  The main threats will be heavy rain and lightening.  Localized flooding will be a possibility, remember, turn around don't drown.  

 The rain and storms will taper off late tonight leading to a beautiful Friday.  Friday will be much cooler with high temperatures topping out in the 60s with abundant sunshine.  Soak up the sun while you can because the break from the rain is brief.

Rain and storms chances return Saturday ahead of another soggy week next week.

Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be back with the latest forecast on News 3 this evening. 

