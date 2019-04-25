Linemen's Lounge to reopen after renovation

JOHNSTON CITY -- A bar in Johnston City is opening its doors this weekend after a fire last October.

Lineman’s Lounge has been closed since the fire, but in the months since, the building has been under renovation.

Among the changes are an increased capacity in the seating area, larger bathrooms, and a new beer garden located behind the building.

J. Nathan Moore, President of the contracting firm leading the renovation, says he's excited to see how far it's come.

Moore said, "I am very excited, we’ve changed this place a lot. Kathy, the owner, had a great vision, took advantage of this process, and has really transformed it into something incredible."

Harry Carter, the company renovating the building, will be handing out door prizes to the first 100 patrons this Saturday.