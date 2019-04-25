Carterville gets new walk-in clinic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carterville gets new walk-in clinic

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Folks in Carterville now have another option when they aren't feeling well. SIH has opened a new walk-in clinic on the John A. Logan campus. 

Representatives from SIH say the clinic will be fully apart of the SIH system. The clinic is on John A. Logan campus, but is open to both students and community members. Both SIH and John A. Logan say they are glad to bring this resource to campus.

Ron House, President of John A. Logan College, says he's happy to be able to bring another service to the Carterville community. 

House said, “First of all, you know, we’re a community college, and we really like to participate in things that benefit the community, other than educational things.”

The clinic’s staff say they can typically get a patient in and out without an appointment in less than 30 minutes.

