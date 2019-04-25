Marion Police found missing teen

UPDATE 4/25/19 AT 5:22 P.M.

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police say they have found 13-year-old Luke Williamson safe and he is on the way to the hospital to be checked out.

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police are asking for helping locating a missing teen.

Police say 13-year-old Luke Williamson walked away from his home on North Van Buren Street. Williamson is legally blind and was last seen wearing camo shorts and a purple shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (618) 993-2124.