Marion Police found missing teen

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police say they have found 13-year-old Luke Williamson safe and he is on the way to the hospital to be checked out.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A man wanted for a shooting in Carbondale is now in custody in Saline County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr will not file charges against Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry after a domestic incident.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A pair of brothers has been arrested in connection to with a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Paducah’s north side.
WSIL -- Investigators are trying to identify a body found in the Ohio River Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority says the state's Hardest Hit program will close on April 30.
UPDATE: The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Sarah Norman has been located and is in good health.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Carterville is once again welcoming people from around the region into the community.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Businesses along the Carbondale strip speak out about the possibility of parking in downtown being free.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.
