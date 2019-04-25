Marion Police found missing teen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion Police found missing teen

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

UPDATE 4/25/19 AT 5:22 P.M.

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police say they have found 13-year-old Luke Williamson safe and he is on the way to the hospital to be checked out.

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police are asking for helping locating a missing teen.

Police say 13-year-old Luke Williamson walked away from his home on North Van Buren Street. Williamson is legally blind and was last seen wearing camo shorts and a purple shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (618) 993-2124. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.