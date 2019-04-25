Carbondale shooting suspect now in custody

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A man wanted for a shooting in Carbondale is now in custody in Saline County.

On Thursday afternoon, officers arrested Jody Pullen, Jr. on Small Street in Harrisburg.

He faces multiple charges for a shooting that injured four people on April 12 in the 100 block of N. Washington Street in Carbondale.

Police Chief Jeff Grubbs said, “Our officers and our investigators have done a tremendous job resolving a traumatic and senseless incident. One part of that was identifying and removing this violent offender from the community. I appreciate the assistance of the public in furthering the efforts of our officers as we continue on with this investigation.”

Pullen is currently incarcerated in the Saline County Jail.

