Carbondale shooting suspect now in custody - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale shooting suspect now in custody

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A man wanted for a shooting in Carbondale is now in custody in Saline County.

On Thursday afternoon, officers arrested Jody Pullen, Jr. on Small Street in Harrisburg.

He faces multiple charges for a shooting that injured four people on April 12 in the 100 block of N. Washington Street in Carbondale.

Police Chief Jeff Grubbs said, “Our officers and our investigators have done a tremendous job resolving a traumatic and senseless incident.  One part of that was identifying and removing this violent offender from the community.  I appreciate the assistance of the public in furthering the efforts of our officers as we continue on with this investigation.”

Pullen is currently incarcerated in the Saline County Jail.  
 

