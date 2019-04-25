Reliever's auto stolen, but pitching for win more important - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Reliever's auto stolen, but pitching for win more important

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop made a quick decision between doing the paperwork about his stolen car done or helping his team beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old right-hander was talking to police in the Cubs clubhouse late Wednesday about his stolen Hyundai Genesis when the score became tied. Cubs spokesman Julian Green said that is when Strop told police; "'I gotta get out of her, I gotta pitch tonight.'"

Strop later secured a save in the Cubs' 7-6 win.

Strop told police that based on surveillance video, his car was stolen from his North Side apartment building's garage around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. About eight hours later, police tried to pull the auto over, but it sped away. The car was later found after it struck a parked car. Police said no one is in custody.

Strop on Thursday laughed about the theft and recovery of his car, saying he was concerned about the vehicle's condition. .

