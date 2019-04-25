Marginal Severe Storm Threat

WSIL -- The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms for portions of Perry, Jackson, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Wayne, Jefferson, Williamson, Franklin, Hamilton, Saline, White, and Gallatin Counties for the next couple of hours.

The low currently over southeastern Missouri will continue to move through the area followed by a cold front leading to the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms through the remainder of the evening. All modes of severe weather are possible, however, flooding and lightening are the biggest threats. Be sure to stay weather aware.