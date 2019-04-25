Report: Chicago officer nervous after killing black teenager - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Report: Chicago officer nervous after killing black teenager

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A psychologist's report on a white former Chicago police officer convicted of killing a black teenager in 2014 says the officer felt "shell-shocked" in the days that followed the shooting.

The document was among nearly 90 court filings related to Jason Van Dyke's prosecution released Wednesday in response to a lawsuit by media organizations.

Van Dyke was sentenced in January to nearly 7 years in prison in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Psychologist Laurence Miller worked with Van Dyke as he prepared for trial. Miller says Van Dyke didn't feel like himself upon returning to work. He says the officer declined to join his partner days later in pursuing a gun-wielding suspect after the call for help came from the same 7-Eleven where they had parked before pursuing McDonald.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.