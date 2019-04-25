Showers end tonight, sunshine returns Friday

WSIL - Showers, some with brief heavy rain will continue into Thursday evening. Winds will shift from the NW later tonight ushering in drier air and ending the rain. Skies will clear quickly Friday morning leading to a mostly sunny day with bright blue skies but strong NW winds will be with us all day.

Chance for rain and thunder returns Saturday and the outlook for next week is mostly wet.

Jim will look at the cooler temperatures expected with the strong NW winds on News 3 this evening.