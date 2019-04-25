Gov. Bevin appears to blame shooting on teacher sickout - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gov. Bevin appears to blame shooting on teacher sickout

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has connected a girl's shooting with a school closing caused by teachers who called in sick to rally at the state Capitol.

Gov. Matt Bevin said Thursday a 7-year-old girl was shot by an older child on a day when people were "pretending to be sick when they weren't sick."

Bevin's remarks at a civic luncheon appeared to refer to a March shooting in a Louisville suburb. The Courier Journal reports a girl and her 11-year-old brother were in their home alone while their uncle was outside. Public schools in the county were closed that day due to a teacher sickout.

Last year, Bevin asserted without evidence that a child left home alone during a teacher sickout had been sexually assaulted somewhere in Kentucky. He later apologized.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.