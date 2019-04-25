No charges filed after domestic incident at Carbondale mayor's home

MARION (WSIL) -- Police say 13-year-old Luke Williamson walked away from his home on North Van Buren Street.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A man wanted for a shooting in Carbondale is now in custody in Saline County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr will not file charges against Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry after a domestic incident.
WSIL - Showers, some with brief heavy rain will continue into Thursday evening. Skies will clear quickly Friday morning leading to a mostly sunny day ...
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A pair of brothers has been arrested in connection to with a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Paducah’s north side.
WSIL -- Scattered showers and storms are likely through the remainder of the day. An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out, especially in southeast Illinois and parts of Kentucky this afternoon.
WSIL -- Investigators are trying to identify a body found in the Ohio River Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority says the state's Hardest Hit program will close on April 30.
UPDATE: The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Sarah Norman has been located and is in good health.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Carterville is once again welcoming people from around the region into the community.
