No charges filed after domestic incident at Carbondale mayor's home

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr will not file charges against Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry after a domestic incident last month.

On March 31, Carbondale officers on routine patrol heard screams at the mayor's home. They called in SIU Police to investigate.

Officers said there wasn't enough evidence to arrest anyone. 

A letter of declination from the state's attorney's office says there is also insufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Theresa Henry admitted to biting Mike on the hand hard enough to break the skin.

She also claimed Mayor Henry slapped her during the incident.

The letter says there was no evidence of physical injury to Theresa.

Carr's letter went on to say "Where the injuries are insignificant and there is no interest in pursuing the matter by the parties we have generally declined prosecution. We are declining prosecution in this case."

