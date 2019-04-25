Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon

WSIL -- An area of low pressure is set to pass overhead this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are likely through the remainder of the day.

An isolated strong storm can't be ruled out, especially in southeast Illinois and parts of Kentucky this afternoon. Any storms that develop will also continue more very heavy rain and lightning.

Eventually, as low pressure exits and a secondary cold front drops in from the north overnight, rain will move out giving way to more sunshine on Friday.

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have the weekend forecast and when to expect the next chance of rain coming up tonight on News 3.