Deadline near for Illinois homeowners to get mortgage help

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority says the state's Hardest Hit program will close on April 30.
UPDATE: The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Sarah Norman has been located and is in good health.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Carterville is once again welcoming people from around the region into the community.
WSIL -- Rain, rain, go away. Another very wet day is shaping up for Thursday and it's rain much of southern Illinois really doesn't need. Low pressure will track out of central Arkansas into the Lower Ohio Valley this morning increasing rain chances from southwest to the northeast towards sunrise.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Businesses along the Carbondale strip speak out about the possibility of parking in downtown being free.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.
MARION (WSIL) -- Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest is set to take place Saturday May 18 at noon, and there are already more than 100 people registered to participate from as far away as Florida.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend, Campus Lake at SIU will be busy and full of people trying to get their cardboard contraptions across without sinking.
WSIL - Showers expected to diminish Wednesday evening across southern Illinois but another round of rain is likely Thursday.
(CNN) -- Right now is the best time to make your summer travel plans.
