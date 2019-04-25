Officer charged with trying to shock partner as she drove

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police officer has been charged with trying to shock another officer with a department-issued Taser as she was driving their patrol car.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Childers was charged Tuesday with one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault. Charging documents say the Childers' partner feared losing control of their car. The incident is alleged to have happened in February.

Police said in a statement that the Internal Affairs Division investigated and then presented its findings to prosecutors for review. The department said it couldn't comment further.

Childers has been with the department for nearly 10 years. His attorney, Nicole Moody, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she anticipated he would enter a not guilty plea. She didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

