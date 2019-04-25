Carterville Block Party returns to downtown - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carterville Block Party returns to downtown

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Carterville is once again welcoming people from around the region into the community.

The 12th annual Block Party is happening Friday (April 26) in downtown Carterville. There will be free food, games and other entertainment between 5 and 7 p.m.

The Block Party is located behind Carterville City Hall which is off Division Street. 

