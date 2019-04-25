More rain for Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More rain for Thursday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Rain, rain, go away. Another very wet day is shaping up for Thursday and it's rain much of southern Illinois really doesn't need. 

Low pressure will track out of central Arkansas into the Lower Ohio Valley this morning increasing rain chances from southwest to the northeast towards sunrise. As rain pivots around the backside of the low, a band of heavier rain with an additional 1" or more is expected across the heart of southern Illinois arcing back into southeast Missouri.

Rain finally moves out for Friday, but for how long? Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the weekend forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • More rain for Thursday

    More rain for Thursday

    Thursday, April 25 2019 6:41 AM EDT2019-04-25 10:41:25 GMT

    WSIL -- Rain, rain, go away. Another very wet day is shaping up for Thursday and it's rain much of southern Illinois really doesn't need.  Low pressure will track out of central Arkansas into the Lower Ohio Valley this morning increasing rain chances from southwest to the northeast towards sunrise. 

    WSIL -- Rain, rain, go away. Another very wet day is shaping up for Thursday and it's rain much of southern Illinois really doesn't need.  Low pressure will track out of central Arkansas into the Lower Ohio Valley this morning increasing rain chances from southwest to the northeast towards sunrise. 

  • Downtown Carbondale employees support free parking idea

    Downtown Carbondale employees support free parking idea

    Thursday, April 25 2019 12:23 AM EDT2019-04-25 04:23:35 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Businesses along the Carbondale strip speak out about the possibility of parking in downtown being free.  

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Businesses along the Carbondale strip speak out about the possibility of parking in downtown being free.  

  • Donated backpacks to be stuffed with school supplies and given to students in need

    Donated backpacks to be stuffed with school supplies and given to students in need

    Wednesday, April 24 2019 11:07 PM EDT2019-04-25 03:07:42 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.