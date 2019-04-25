More rain for Thursday

WSIL -- Rain, rain, go away. Another very wet day is shaping up for Thursday and it's rain much of southern Illinois really doesn't need.

Low pressure will track out of central Arkansas into the Lower Ohio Valley this morning increasing rain chances from southwest to the northeast towards sunrise. As rain pivots around the backside of the low, a band of heavier rain with an additional 1" or more is expected across the heart of southern Illinois arcing back into southeast Missouri.

Rain finally moves out for Friday, but for how long? Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the weekend forecast on News 3 This Morning.