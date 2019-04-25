Pets of the Week: April 25, 2019

WSIL -- We have several dogs all looking for a new place to call home.

Up first is a duo. Chico and his sister Diamond are 10 year old Chihuahuas. They came to PAWS Place in Anna after their owner died. The shelter hopes to keep the two together. The adoption fee is $150 for each dog.

Jefferson County Animal Control is housing Zoe. She is a house broken pit mix who is about three years old.

This guy needs a name and a home. He is very sweet and well behaved. Head to Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg to adopt.

Buster is a two year old Lab. He is at Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Last but not least we have Bear. He's a Shepherd/Husky mix. The folks at Wayne County Humane Society tell us Bear is a little timid and needs a home with lots of TLC.