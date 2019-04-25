Pets of the Week: April 25, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: April 25, 2019

PAWS Place - (618) 833-3647 PAWS Place - (618) 833-3647
Jefferson County Animal Control - (618) 244-8024 Jefferson County Animal Control - (618) 244-8024
Saline Co. Animal Control - (618) 252-7859 Saline Co. Animal Control - (618) 252-7859
Salem Animal Control (618) 822-6696 Salem Animal Control (618) 822-6696
Wayne Co. Animal Control - (618) 847-4012 Wayne Co. Animal Control - (618) 847-4012

WSIL -- We have several dogs all looking for a new place to call home.

Up first is a duo. Chico and his sister Diamond are 10 year old Chihuahuas. They came to PAWS Place in Anna after their owner died. The shelter hopes to keep the two together. The adoption fee is $150 for each dog.

Jefferson County Animal Control is housing Zoe. She is a house broken pit mix who is about three years old.

This guy needs a name and a home. He is very sweet and well behaved. Head to Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg to adopt.

Buster is a two year old Lab. He is at Salem Animal Control in Kell.

Last but not least we have Bear. He's a Shepherd/Husky mix. The folks at Wayne County Humane Society tell us Bear is a little timid and needs a home with lots of TLC.

