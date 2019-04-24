Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest May 18

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Businesses along the Carbondale strip speak out about the possibility of parking in downtown being free.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.
MARION (WSIL) -- Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest is set to take place Saturday May 18 at noon, and there are already more than 100 people registered to participate from as far away as Florida.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend, Campus Lake at SIU will be busy and full of people trying to get their cardboard contraptions across without sinking.
WSIL - Showers expected to diminish Wednesday evening across southern Illinois but another round of rain is likely Thursday.
(CNN) -- Right now is the best time to make your summer travel plans.
WSIL -- A Delaware family in mourning has filed a class action lawsuit against Fisher-Price, claiming their baby girl died in the Rock 'n Play sleeper.
CHICAGO -- After years of development and design, Illinois State Police will begin using new systems for DNA processing.
WSIL -- Banterra Insurance is partnering with Marion Animal Care & Control to host an event on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day to raise awareness and find 'furr'-ever homes for pets in local shelters.
HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Carrier Mills community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Shelby Nielsen who died in a crash Tuesday.
