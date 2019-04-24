Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest May 18

MARION (WSIL) -- Lake of Egypt Paddle Fest is set to take place Saturday May 18 at noon, and there are already more than 100 people registered to participate from as far away as Florida.

Kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and even pedal boats are welcome to take part in the event at Pyramid Acres Marina (12057 Marina Road in Marion).

According to Jerri Schaefer, of Pyramid Acres Marina, "Water sports are growing in our area because of our beautiful creeks and lakes. To bring more tourism to southern Illinois, we thought it would be a fantastic idea to team with Mack's Marina and The Resort at Egyptian Hills to promote water sports on Lake of Egypt, which is commonly known for its amazing fishing."

For more information, call Jerri Schaefer at (618) 697-7534 or click here to register online.