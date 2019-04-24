46th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta is Saturday April 27

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- This weekend, Campus Lake at SIU will be busy and full of people trying to get their cardboard contraptions across without sinking.

That's because the 46th Annual Great Cardboard Boat Regatta is taking place Saturday April 27.

This fun, family–friendly event has been drawing aspiring boat builders and spectators to Southern Illinois each spring to race cardboard creations (and watch them sink) since 1974.

Registration will begin at 10 am and races will start at 1 pm at the Becker Pavilion (1493 Douglas Drive).

If you would like to compete, you can register onsite for $20. You can click here for a registration form that you can fill out and bring with you to the event.