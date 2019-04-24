More showers, less thunder for Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More showers, less thunder for Thursday

WSIL - Showers expected to diminish Wednesday evening across southern Illinois but another round of rain is likely Thursday.  Biggest chance arrives in the afternoon.  Some thunder is possible but organized severe weather is not expected. 

Friday forecast brings a break from rain but showers and possible thunderstorms back for Saturday and most of next week. 

Jim will take a look at some of the heavy rain reports from today, tonight on News 3 at 10. 

