Summer travel savings tips

(CNN) -- Right now is the best time to make your summer travel plans, and a travel expert shares three tips to help you save money while getting away. A new report shows thirty-nine million adults won't be taking a summer vacation this year because they can't afford it.

According to survey from bankrate-- the average expense is $1,979, but experts say that shouldn't prevent you from traveling.

Travel experts say a little planning can keep costs low without skimping out on the fun.

Dayvee Sutton, Travel Expert & Host says, "Having a good vacation experience really comes down to being prepared and doing a bit of research."

The biggest expense is usually airfare, so experts say follow these three steps to save big.

First, be flexible when it comes to when and where you can go.

Second, consider traveling in the off-season or better yet experts recommend you book travel in the shoulder season: between peak and off season.

Sutton says, "You might compromise a little bit on weather but you can save on your accommodations and experiences."

Finally, use online tools and apps to research, plan and book the cheapest options for airfare and accommodations

And remember you don't have to do it all on your own. Sutton says a travel agent can typically book your vacation for free because they charge the vendors not you, "You can just tell them what your budget is and then they will do the work to get you what you want."