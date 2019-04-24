National Adopt-A-Shelter-Pet Day coming to Marion Kroger

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Community High School (CCHS) is proud to announce the collaboration with Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to collect backpacks for students in need.
WSIL -- A Delaware family in mourning has filed a class action lawsuit against Fisher-Price, claiming their baby girl died in the Rock 'n Play sleeper.
CHICAGO -- After years of development and design, Illinois State Police will begin using new systems for DNA processing.
WSIL -- Banterra Insurance is partnering with Marion Animal Care & Control to host an event on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day to raise awareness and find 'furr'-ever homes for pets in local shelters.
HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Carrier Mills community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Shelby Nielsen who died in a crash Tuesday.
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are investigating a shooting.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Adam Ray Walker, 33, is wanted in connection with a series of vehicle thefts Wednesday morning.
(CNN) -- McDonald's said Wednesday that it is partnering with AARP to help attract older workers.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The billionaire told reporters Wednesday he's "very confident" that any review would show "all the rules were followed" in the tax appeal on the home.
WSIL - Thunderstorms will be scattered around the region this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce hail larger than pea size.
