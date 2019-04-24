National Adopt-A-Shelter-Pet Day coming to Marion Kroger - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

National Adopt-A-Shelter-Pet Day coming to Marion Kroger

WSIL -- Banterra Insurance is partnering with Marion Animal Care & Control to host an event on National Adopt-A-Shelter-Pet Day to raise awareness and find 'furr'-ever homes for pets in local shelters.

The event will be held Tuesday, April 30 at the Marion Kroger from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

A dog adoption fee of $160 and cat adoption fee of $25 is required to take a pet home. Dogs and cats will be spayed/neutered and up-to-date on shots.

If you would like to help pets in local shelters, but can't provide a home for one, you can make a monetary donation by visiting Banterra banks in Carbondale, Carterville, Herrin, Johnston City or Marion to make a donation by April 30. Donations will also be accepted at the Marion Kroger on April 30.

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
