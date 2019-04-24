Driver dies following law enforcement chase in Kentucky

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A driver has died in Kentucky after a chase in which a law enforcement officer fired his weapon.

Kentucky State Police said a Bath County deputy discharged the firearm. Trooper First Class Scott Ferrell said the pursued vehicle wrecked. The driver who was being pursued died, but Ferrell said it hasn't been determined what caused his death.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

The incident happened early Wednesday in a rural area of Owingsville.

