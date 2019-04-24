Saline County teen dies in car accident

HARDIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Carrier Mills community is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Shelby Nielsen who died in a crash Tuesday.

Officials say Nielsen was driving with three passengers when her tire blew, causing her to run off the road and crash her 2001 Mazda Tribute on Route 34 in Hardin County Tuesday. Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene.

While two of the teens were treated at the scene, the other teen was taken to a hospital. Hardin County officials say all three are expected to recover. Nielsen was a Junior at Carrier Mills/Stonefort High School. Hours after the crash Tuesday, dozens showed up to the school to hold a vigil in her honor.

Other social media posts from friends and family say Nielsen was loved by so many and such a wonderful friend. She was also on the softball team and a member of the FFA.

Nielsen's funeral arrangements are set for Saturday, April 27. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 am. Both will take place at the Carrier Mills/Stonefort Grade School.