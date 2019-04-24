Paducah Police investigating shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah Police investigating shooting

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened just before 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the city's north side.

The victim is being treated at the hospital. Police aren't releasing any other details at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
 

