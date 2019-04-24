Jackie Stiles leaving Missouri State to coach at Oklahoma - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackie Stiles leaving Missouri State to coach at Oklahoma

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State women's basketball icon Jackie Stiles is leaving the school to be an assistant coach at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma announced Wednesday that it hired Stiles, who has been on the Lady Bears coaching staff for six seasons under former coach Kellie Harper.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stiles is leaving as Amaka Agugua-Hamilton replaces Harper as Missouri State's head coach.

Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats declined to say if Stiles was considered for the head coaching job.

Stiles held the Division I women's basketball leading scorer record between 2001 and 2017. She led the Lady Bears to the 2001 NCAA Final Four and was the school's first player to be drafted into the WNBA.

She is undergoing treatment for eye cancer, which was diagnosed in December 2017.

