Kentucky mom dies days after twins found dead in burned home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky mom dies days after twins found dead in burned home

Posted: Updated:

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a woman has died in a Georgia hospital days after her twin toddlers were found dead inside a home that burned.

Police said Wednesday that 42-year-old Allyson Howard of the Totz community of Harlan County died and her husband, 39-year-old Dennis Chad Howard, remains in critical condition.

The fire was reported at the family's home shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. The 3-year-old twins were found later inside the home. Their names haven't been released.

The fire's cause remained under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.