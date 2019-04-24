Scattered storms around the region

(WSIL) - Thunderstorms will be scattered around the region this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce hail larger than pea size. Frequent lightning is likely in some of the rain cells.

Damaging winds are not expected but brief gusts could occur near storms.

Thursday will bring more chances for rain but we expect less thunderstorm activity.

Jim will have radar updates and talk about how much rain to expect on News 3 this evening