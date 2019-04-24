Sheriff's office looking for Paducah woman

(CNN) -- McDonald's said Wednesday that it is partnering with AARP to help attract older workers.
(CNN) -- McDonald's said Wednesday that it is partnering with AARP to help attract older workers.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The billionaire told reporters Wednesday he's "very confident" that any review would show "all the rules were followed" in the tax appeal on the home.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The billionaire told reporters Wednesday he's "very confident" that any review would show "all the rules were followed" in the tax appeal on the home.
WSIL - Thunderstorms will be scattered around the region this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce hail larger than pea size.
WSIL - Thunderstorms will be scattered around the region this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce hail larger than pea size.
PADUCAH -- Authorities are asking for help locating a Paducah woman.
PADUCAH -- Authorities are asking for help locating a Paducah woman.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police are investigating an early morning carjacking and car crash.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police are investigating an early morning carjacking and car crash.
(CNN) -- At least 156 people in 10 states have been infected with E. coli after eating tainted ground beef at home and in restaurants, federal officials said.
(CNN) -- At least 156 people in 10 states have been infected with E. coli after eating tainted ground beef at home and in restaurants, federal officials said.
(CNN) – For the greatest health benefits, how much play time, screen time and sleep should your baby or young child have in a given day? The World Health Organization has some answers.
(CNN) – For the greatest health benefits, how much play time, screen time and sleep should your baby or young child have in a given day? The World Health Organization has some answers.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- For the moment, Perry County employees do not need to worry about layoffs or a shortened work week.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- For the moment, Perry County employees do not need to worry about layoffs or a shortened work week.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State public health workers are increasing accessibility to vaccines in response to an outbreak of measles in the U.S. that includes seven cases in Illinois.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State public health workers are increasing accessibility to vaccines in response to an outbreak of measles in the U.S. that includes seven cases in Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department has arrested three individuals on drug and weapons charges.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department has arrested three individuals on drug and weapons charges.