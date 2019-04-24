Sheriff's office looking for Paducah woman

PADUCAH -- Authorities are asking for help locating a Paducah woman.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday that Sarah Norman, 32, of Paducah, was missing. Norman's family told deputies that she had left home with some friends.

The sheriff's office says Norman is not believed to be in danger but does require medication that she might not have with her.

Norman may be in Illinois.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719.

