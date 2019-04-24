Woman must pay $310,000 restitution in exploitation case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri woman has paid $310,000 in restitution to a disabled resident who was under her care.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a news release that Mary McDonald, of Bismark, paid the restitution and was also placed on five years' probation Monday as part of a plea deal. She previously pleaded guilty to financial exploitation of a disabled person and a Medicaid recipient.

McDonald owned Chapel Ridge Living Center in Mineral Point, where the victim lived.

Schmitt said the victim received a large sum of money in the spring of 2015, when Chapel Ridge was experiencing financial difficulty. He said McDonald befriended the woman and borrowed $310,000 but did not pay the money back. Schmitt said McDonald paid the restitution when she was sentenced.

