Storms move back in Wednesday afternoon

WSIL -- A warm front is lifting across southern Illinois this morning with temperatures jumping into the low 70s and humidity increasing. As an upper-level disturbance moves out of the Ozarks, more showers and storms are likely to form this afternoon. 

We expect more storms Wednesday afternoon compared to Tuesday. A few of the storms could be on the strong side from late Wednesday afternoon through the early part of the evening. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats. 

Rain sticks around through Thursday. Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor has the latest on when we may finally see some dry weather coming up tonight on News 3. 

