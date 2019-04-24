Illinois health department responding to US measles outbreak - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois health department responding to US measles outbreak

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State public health workers are increasing accessibility to vaccines in response to an outbreak of measles in the U.S. that includes seven cases in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it's also expanding outreach in communities with low vaccination rates and educating the public on the importance of vaccines.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his administration is "taking the threat posed by a rise in measles cases very seriously."

The department said Tuesday it is working with the Illinois State Board of Education to study why certain schools have lower vaccination rates and identify specifically who isn't being vaccinated. The agency says the public should understand "we have the safest vaccine supply in U.S. history" and "vaccination protects you from illness, and also protects the community around you."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.