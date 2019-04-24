Missing teen found, 3 charged with human trafficking - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing teen found, 3 charged with human trafficking

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky sheriff says a missing teenage girl has been found in the back of a U-Haul truck and three people have been charged with human trafficking.

News outlets report the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the girl was reported missing Saturday and found the next day by police in Cincinnati.

The statement says deputies arrested three people: 34-year-old Michael Nason, 29-year-old Tiffany Cheek and 27-year-old Carl Hickman.

Cheek is accused of luring the teen from her home "under false pretenses." She and Hickman face charges including custodial interference, kidnapping and human trafficking. Authorities say Nason had sex with the girl and faces a count of rape in addition to the other charges.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the three have attorneys.

