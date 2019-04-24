For Kids' Sake art auction final event Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There's a chance to purchase some unique art-work created by local children artists.

The For Kids' Sake Art Auction runs for 6-weeks beginning in March and will wrap-up at the end of the week. The closing celebration is Friday, April 26 from 5-8pm at Longbranch Cafe and Bakery in Carbondale. There are 70 pieces of art that still need a home. Friday is the last chance to bid on the artwork.

There will be live entertainment,a south Asian dinner, raffle prizes, gift baskets and kids activities. The sale of the art benefits thousands of orphans and students in Bangladesh.

For Kids' Sake Director Shema Ruperto and 8-year-old artist Nova Morris stopped by News 3 This Morning to share some of the artwork and more about the cause. For more information click here.