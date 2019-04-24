Marion Police arrest three for drugs and selling stolen guns

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department has arrested three individuals on drug and weapons charges.

The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation on Monday involving the distribution of stolen firearms by multiple convicted felons. Authorities determined David Cooper, Jesse Moseley and Ashleigh Moseley intended on selling the stolen firearms in the 800 block of S. Duncan Street in Marion.

Tuesday, a search of the residence revealed thirteen firearms, suspected to be stolen from a rural Williamson County burglary, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

David Cooper was charged for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful sale of a firearm to a person without a Firearm Owners Identification card, armed habitual criminal, and aggravated possession of 11 to 20 stolen firearms.

Jesse Moseley was charged for aggravated possession of 11 to 20 stolen firearms, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashleigh Moseley was charged for aggravated possession of 11 to 20 stolen firearms.

All three suspects have been booked in the Williamson County Jail. Marion Police continue to investigate.