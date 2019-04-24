Police investigating Route 166 crash, stolen vehicles

(CNN) -- At least 156 people in 10 states have been infected with E. coli after eating tainted ground beef at home and in restaurants, federal officials said.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police are investigating an early morning carjacking and car crash.
(CNN) – For the greatest health benefits, how much play time, screen time and sleep should your baby or young child have in a given day? The World Health Organization has some answers.
WSIL -- We expect more storms Wednesday afternoon compared to Tuesday. A few of the storms could be on the strong side from late Wednesday afternoon through the early part of the evening.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- For the moment, Perry County employees do not need to worry about layoffs or a shortened work week.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State public health workers are increasing accessibility to vaccines in response to an outbreak of measles in the U.S. that includes seven cases in Illinois.
MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department has arrested three individuals on drug and weapons charges.
WSIL -- According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred Wednesday morning at 5:54 a.m. around seven miles north-northwest of Dyersburg, Tennessee.
WSIL -- Warrants out of Saline, Pope, and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from burglary to drugs.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) -- More than 100,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled and impacting restaurants in Illinois and Kentucky.
