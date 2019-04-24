Police investigating carjacking and crash on Route 166

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department and Illinois State Police are investigating an early morning carjacking and car crash. Both happened on Route 166 near Canaville Road in Creal Springs.

The victim says she stopped to help a man who had just crashed a PT Cruiser, and the vehicle was burning. That's when she says that man stole her car, a 2010 silver Chevy Impala with Missouri registration, and left the area. Police are still looking for the suspect, who the victim describes as a tall white man with a crew cut, wearing a white tank top and shorts.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office tells News 3 they are also investigating a vehicle stolen on Corinth Road, but they can't confirm if it's the same vehicle involved in the crash and fire on Route 166.

No arrests have been made at this time.

