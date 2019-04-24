School closes after car crashes into building before dawn - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

School closes after car crashes into building before dawn

Posted: Updated:

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis high school is canceling classes after a car crashed into the front doors before dawn.

District officials say the car struck Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the driver is believed to be a 16-year-old boy who was found outside in the grass. His condition wasn't available.

The district says it decided to call off classes because it had no way to secure the building. The school is working to clean up broken glass so classes can resume Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.