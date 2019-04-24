Police officer shoots, wounds woman at Missouri store

LADUE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has shot and wounded a shoplifting suspect in the parking lot of a suburban St. Louis shopping center.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers responded to a grocery store in Ladue. When an officer attempted to arrest a woman, she resisted. Police say the officer then shot her once in the torso during a struggle.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Ladue's police chief Ken Andreski said in a statement that the department is praying for the woman's "full recovery."

Police are looking for another possible shoplifting suspect. The shooting is under investigation.

