Earthquake occurs Wednesday morning in western Tennessee

WSIL -- According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred Wednesday morning at 5:54 a.m. around seven miles north-northwest of Dyersburg, Tennessee. The earthquake occurred at a depth of nearly nine miles.

It's the largest earthquake to occur in the New Madrid Seismic Zone in more than a year. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in January 2018 just outside Caruthersville, Missouri.

