Earthquake occurs Wednesday morning in western Tennessee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Earthquake occurs Wednesday morning in western Tennessee

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred Wednesday morning at 5:54 a.m. around seven miles north-northwest of Dyersburg, Tennessee. The earthquake occurred at a depth of nearly nine miles. 

It's the largest earthquake to occur in the New Madrid Seismic Zone in more than a year. A 3.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in January 2018 just outside Caruthersville, Missouri.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.