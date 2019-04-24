The Latest: Boeing pulls 2019 forecast, suspends buybacks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

The Latest: Boeing pulls 2019 forecast, suspends buybacks

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

The Latest on Boeing Co.'s quarterly results. (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Boeing is pulling its 2019 forecast over 737 Max uncertainty and says it's suspending its stock buybacks.

The airline also provided first quarter results on Wednesday that beat Wall Street's estimates.

Boeing Co. said its previously issued full-year guidance didn't account for 737 Max impacts. It plans to issue a new guidance at a future date. Investors and consumers have been keeping a close eye on Boeing due to two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max. The two crashes have damaged the company's reputation for safety, caused the worldwide grounding of about 370 Boeing 737 Max airliners, and raised questions about the U.S. government's approval of the plane in 2017.

Boeing posted an adjusted profit of $3.16 per share on revenue of $22.92 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $3.11 per share on revenue of $22.26 billion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.