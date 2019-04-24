Dry start to the day, but more storms this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dry start to the day, but more storms this afternoon

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Dry weather to start the day Wednesday and a bit cooler than yesterday morning. Don't forget the umbrella this morning as we expect more storms this afternoon than we saw on Tuesday. 

An isolated strong storm or two is possible this afternoon with even more rain on Thursday. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on storm chances and when the rain will finally move out on News 3 This Morning. 

