Warrant Wednesday: April 24, 2019

WSIL -- Warrants out of Saline, Pope, and Franklin Counties with charges ranging from burglary to drugs.
WSIL -- Dry weather to start the day Wednesday and a bit cooler than yesterday morning. Don't forget the umbrella this morning as we expect more storms this afternoon than we saw on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) -- More than 100,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled and impacting restaurants in Illinois and Kentucky.
MARION (WSIL) -- The first-ever mayor's chief of staff for the city of Marion started work on Tuesday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Changes could come to a street in Carbondale neighbors call dangerous.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Leaders in Carbondale discussed the possibility of making parking downtown free.
SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one man.
WSIL -- Benton native Rodney Miller, host of Small Town Big Deal, is returning to his roots and will be speaking to kids at Akin Grade School.
(ABC NEWS) -- A sheriff's K-9 was punctured by hundreds of porcupine quills while pursuing a suspect in Oregon over the weekend.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WSIL) -- High school students at Poplar Bluff High School are getting some real world working experience in their multimedia class.
