Warrant Wednesday: April 24, 2019

WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

SALINE COUNTY

Kody R. Weatherington, 30, is wanted on two counts of methamphetamine delivery and for violating his probation stemming from an original charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. He is described as 5'10" tall, 195 pounds and last known to be in the Harrisburg area.

Payton L. Hodge, 26, is wanted for delivering methamphetamine. He is described as 5'7" tall, 165 pounds and last known to be living in the Harrisburg area.

Larry L. Billingsley, 37, is wanted for violating his probation stemming from an original charge of retail theft. He is described as 5'11" tall, 191 pounds and last known to be in the Harrisburg area.

POPE COUNTY

Michael A. Hazelwood, 45, is wanted on three separate warrants including criminal trespass to land and failing to register as a sex offender. He is described as 6'0" tall, 195 pounds and last known to be in the Pope County area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Austin Lee Hammonds, 26, is wanted for criminal trespass to a property with a person present. He is described as 6'1" tall, 195 pounds and is last known to be in the Zeigler area. Hammonds' bond is set at $5,000.

Michael W. Edwards, 28, is wanted for burglary and is last known to be in the Benton area. His bond is set at $5,000.

Mark A. Hopper, 51, is wanted for possession of methamphetamine and is last known to be in the West Frankfort area. His bond is set at $5,000.

Jason L. Mills, 36, is wanted for burglary. He is described as 5'8" tall, 165 pounds and last known to be in the Joliet area. His bond is set at $5,000.

Nancy L. Lingle, 40, is wanted on a petition to revoke her probation stemming from an original charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She is last known to be in the Benton area. Lingle's bond is set at $5,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Saline County Sheriff's Department - 618-252-8661.

Pope County Sheriff's Department - 618-683-4321

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.